For the new year I swear, this rhyme be rare when you hear. II stix drum, bass kick, snare.

Yes, it’s 2017! It’s amazing 365 days have gone past us so quickly. New years is one day out of the year where you feel obligated to reflect back and plan ahead at the same time… unless you are unmotivated lazy slob. *sigh*

Anywhooo, let me share this random video. It’s flash animation video about End of the world that made the rounds back in the days. Bad drawing. Check. Terrible french accent. Check. Racial stereotypes. Check. WTF randomness. Check. Nothing gets better than this to start the new year.