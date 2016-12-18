news
Crazy Chinese smiths. Forge a large flange on the street.
How the Man Who Bombed Oregon Became an Honorary Citizen
Most people think the only attack on United States soil during WWII happened on December 7, 1941 —Pearl Harbor. Actually, the U.S. was hit again, less than a year later ... to much less drastic effect.
Chinese Fishermen Sink a South Korean Coast Guard Boat
China said Wednesday that South Korea needs to stay “reasonable and cool-headed” even after Chinese fishermen rammed and sank a South Korean coast guard speedboat in the Yellow Sea.
North Korea’s ‘Manbang’ is a state-approved streaming service
Loyal North Korean citizens can now watch propaganda anytime they want.
1MDB: The inside story of the world’s biggest financial scandal
How a jailed former banker and a lone British journalist broke a story that shook the world.
More Than 3,000
Watch Ichiro in the on-deck circle. The guy never stops moving.
Go ahead and look at some video of it. He’ll take a few warmup swings, then all of a sudden he’ll be crouching down, knees bent, rocking from side to side. He’ll stand up to take a couple more swings, and then he’ll be back down in a wide stance, doing this crazy thing where he rolls his shoulders back and forth. The whole routine is like one long dance move.
The Weird History of Asian Sex Stereotypes
Safe for Work? Yes
The History of Pho
Pho is so elemental to Vietnamese culture that people talk about it in terms of romantic relationships. Rice is the dutiful wife you can rely on, we say. Pho is the flirty mistress you slip away to visit.
South Korea Has Invented Ice Cream That Cures Hangovers
Most people who have to pay the price for a particularly hard night of drinking nurse their wounds prostrate on the couch or slouching at a desk with greasy delivery and some ibuprofen. But many people who have felt the crippling effects of a particularly cruel hangover one too many times take it upon themselves to devise their own creative hangover treatments, sourcing inspiration from any number of bizarre hangover cure concoctions that exist in some unwritten drinkers’ almanac sourced from “wild” aunts the world over.
Rio Olympics: South Korea unveils anti-Zika uniform
The Rio Olympics are less than 100 days away and it seems South Korean athletes are taking no chances when it comes to the threat of contracting the Zika virus.
